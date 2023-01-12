SUMMER in all of its glory has arrived in the MIA, albeit slightly later than usual following a mild December.
Now the heat is on, it is no reason to stay indoors and avoid the sun, especially since the cost of turning on the air-conditioning at home is more expensive than usual this year.
With this in mind, we have come up with a list of cheap activities that won't hurt the bank and will help keep cool this summer.
Pools throughout Leeton, Whitton, Griffith, Barellan and, who could forget Narrandera's Lake Talbot are the perfect place to dive in, cool off and escape the heat.
Entry fees to each facility do apply, but are typically not much more than a cup of coffee.
Each provides plenty of shady spots for those not wanting to go for a swim, giving the perfect spot to read a book and relax.
Many have barbecue facilities and for those looking to save further, why not pack a picnic lunch and stay a couple of hours?
THERE'S plenty of "beaches" residents can explore while taking a refreshing dip in the water of the Murrumbidgee River.
Fishing is also an option and the more adventurous can get the boat out and have a go at water skiing.
Those heading out to the river should always be mindful of their surroundings, practice water safety tips and should not leave any rubbish behind.
This safety warning is particularly important this year following recent flooding, with residents asked to be careful when they enter the water. Life jackets are also essential when out on the boat.
The good news is, apart from the fuel to get out to one of the many banks of the river, this is a relatively inexpensive adventure.
The MIA is home to many top-notch splash parks that not only allow for hours of fun for both the little and big kids, but are the perfect place to meet friends and catch up at the same time.
Griffith City Park's splash park is the perfect place to dash around and cool off, as is Yanco's McCaughey Park.
Again, why not pack a barbecue lunch or picnic and enjoy some fun time away from the house and away from screens.
Another activity that requires little thought or money being spent.
Public libraries in both Leeton and Griffith are the perfect place to not only enjoy air-conditioned surroundings, but are a quiet safe haven as well.
Both of these libraries also have school holiday programs that involve activities such as arts, crafts, storytime sessions and much more.
Leeton's library will have author Andy Jones visiting on Friday, January 20, while Griffith's facility has many unique programs and even a cinema club to become involved in.
Of course, it is also the best place to enjoy the pages of a book or to meet with a friend for a catch up in a relaxing setting.
There is no charge to enter these libraries.
Places such as Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum and the Leeton Museum and Gallery are also the ideal place to have fun, explore, learn and take in exhibitions away from the heat.
Gogeldrie Weir is an oasis in the desert as they say.
Located on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, Gogeldrie Riverside Park is the ideal location for camping, caravanning or a picnic if you're looking for a relaxing place to stay or even just to visit for the day.
There's plenty of room for a family barbecue or picnic.
Shady trees and lawn areas provide the cool spots you're seeking, and there's also space for a game of footy, cricket or soccer.
Of course staying home can also be inexpensive, so if that is something that suits you this summer there are still tips to staying cool that still don't cost an arm and a leg.
Turning on the air-conditioner is of course an option, but running a fan is always cheaper.
If you are wanting to turn the a/c on, keep your bills down by setting the temperature to 24 or 25 degrees. The lower the temperature, the most cost involved.
Of course, staying home can also mean fun in the sun while cooling off at the same time. Try the old school sprinkler on the lawn for hours of water fun with the kids - wear them out by placing it underneath your trampoline if you have one.
Water fights are also a fun way to pass the time.
