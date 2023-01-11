The Griffith Aboriginal Land Council is partnering with Griffith City Council to host a second Survival Day event at the Griffith Aquatic Centre.
The Survival Day event was held for the first time in 2022, bringing over 100 guests to the centre for events like traditional dance and a painting workshop along with a didgeridoo and smoking ceremony.
This year is expected to be bigger and better than last, featuring some exciting guests and performers - from traditional dancers to rap artists.
A big feature of the day will be an award ceremony, to go alongside the Australia Day awards. Five categories, including male and female Cultural Excellence and Contribution to Community awards, and an overall Aboriginal Citizen of the Year award will be presented.
The elder's tent showcasing traditional Aboriginal artwork will be present again, along with a courtesy bus, face painting and merchandise. Small businesses from Griffith, selling a wide variety of things from food to artwork to energy healing services will also be set up.
Australia Day, on the other hand, will be celebrated at the Griffith Regional Theatre as usual. The year's ambassador, Khushaal Vyas, will be sharing his experiences as a lawyer and his passion for justice and inclusion.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran encouraged residents to consider togetherness and reconnection on the day.
"Our national day is a time to reflect on and celebrate strong signs of hope and solidarity. It is this spirit of togetherness that gives us strength to continue to see the value of the positive," said Councillor Curran.
The Survival Day event will be held at the Aquatic Centre from 11am, while the official Australia Day award ceremonies will begin from 10am at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
