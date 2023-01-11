The state government is calling for ideas and input on how to create safer spaces for women and gender diverse people.
The 'Safer Cities' program is planning to invest 30 million dollars over the next two years, with the goal of improving safety across the state for women and non-binary people. The program has a particular focus on transport - whether that be safety while walking or riding through public spaces or public transport.
The first stage of this program is consulting with the public on how we can improve safety across cities and towns with a survey inviting all over 16 to put their own experiences and ideas forward - either through completion of a survey or directly.
CEO of Linking Communities Network Yvonne Wilson said that the 'Safer Cities' name was a bit of a misnomer.
"It shouldn't be safer cities because every town should be safe for everyone, to be honest," she said.
"Not just for women and children either, any person that wants to go out and be around shouldn't be harassed or frightened to walk around their areas."
Ms Wilson added that while it was a good step, making public spaces safer didn't mean very much if private spaces weren't also safe.
"They should be able to expect that they can get home safely, and they should be able to expect that they can go home to a safe house. A lot are threatened in their own homes."
"Unfortunately, you can't legislate against stupidity."
Just like Ann Jones from the Riverina Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service, Ms Wilson said the problem could only truly be solved with education and a cultural shift.
"The problem has been with us forever, and it probably will be with us forever, but I think if we can just be a bit more sympathetic and caring, and talk about things, I think that's important."
"We need to educate families and children, say that there are consequences to the decisions that they make. Talk about good decisions and consequences of a poor decision."
More information on the Safer Cities program is available at haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/safer-cities.
