The Area News

Griffith Touch season set to resume after festive period

By Liam Warren
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Touch season will get back underway on Monday night with a clash towards the top of the table, headlining the first round after Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.