The Griffith Touch season will get back underway on Monday night with a clash towards the top of the table, headlining the first round after Christmas.
Snow's Excavation and Luna Wild will do battle to see who takes the ascendancy in the battle for second place with three rounds remaining before finals get underway.
The two previous meetings between the sides it is split at one win each, and the two sides are familiar combatants in the grand final, having battled, in different forms, in the past four women's top division finals.
First placed Heart Racers will be looking to maintain their two-point gap at the top of the table when they take on Gem Girls while Physifitness will look to stay within touching distance of the top three when they play Black Line.
In the men's top division, Marchiori Construction will look to maintain their hold on first place when they take on The Legend while George Duncan Electrical will be looking to take advantage of any slip when the take on Spencer and Bennett.
