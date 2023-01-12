The Area News

ACT Brumbies set to host NSW Waratahs at Exies Oval

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:46am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the biggest rivalries in Australian provincial rugby will head to Griffith, with the ACT Brumbies set to host rivals the NSW Waratahs at Exies Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.