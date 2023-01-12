One of the biggest rivalries in Australian provincial rugby will head to Griffith, with the ACT Brumbies set to host rivals the NSW Waratahs at Exies Oval.
The ACT Brumbies will be bringing high-class rugby union to the region with two double-headers featuring both of the club's senior sides, headlining an epic rugby roadshow in the heart of the Brumbies region.
Australia's best in 2022, the Brumbies will look to put the finishing touches on their Super Rugby Pacific preparations with clashes against the NSW Waratahs in Griffith on February 4, and the Melbourne Rebels in Wagga Wagga on February 11, with school and community visits, rugby clinics and more connecting the club to the local and surrounding communities.
The historic game in Griffith will be the first time the Brumbies have played at Exies Sports Club, the trial against the Waratahs doubling as Stephen Larkham's side's first look at their round one opposition, with Scott Fava taking charge of his first game as Super W head coach against the South Australian Black Falcons.
"It's been three years since we've been able to bring trial games to regional NSW due to COVID, and we're thrilled to be in the position to now do so again with these two top-class double-headers," ACT Brumbies CEO, Phil Thomson said.
"To genuinely connect with our community in Griffith, Wagga Wagga, and the surrounding regions with these matches and the associated community engagement activities in the region is something we are really excited about.
"Whilst the trial games will naturally take centre stage, we care deeply about growing the game of rugby in our region, so to be able to engage with people in the regions schools, rugby clubs, and the broader community is what we're most looking forward to."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran is excited to welcome both sides to the area.
"It is great to see Griffith recognised as a place to hold significant sporting events such as this," he said.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for our community, including school children, to be exposed to such elite athletes.
"The event space is an area that Council certainly acknowledges as a great opportunity to improve the liveability for not only our residents but the larger catchment area."
When February 4 rolls around, the action will get underway at Exies Oval, with the Brumbies Super W side will take on South Australia Black Falcons at 4.30pm.
The clash between the Brumbies and Waratahs men's side will follow at 6.30pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
