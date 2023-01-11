The Area News

Leagues Panthers take on Hanwood Wanderers in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Top spot will go on the line this weekend when Hanwood plays host to Leagues Panthers in the top of the table first grade clash at Graham McGann Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.