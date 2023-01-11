Top spot will go on the line this weekend when Hanwood plays host to Leagues Panthers in the top of the table first grade clash at Graham McGann Oval on Saturday.
The Panthers have been on a four-game unbeaten run which started the last time the two teams played each other, while Hanwood haven't dropped a game since then either, as the sides firm as the best in the competition.
After a slow start for the Hanwood side, captain Charlie Cunial is putting the run of four games undefeated down to his side being able to play consistent cricket.
"After a bit of a slow start, we are starting to pick up at the right time," he said.
"The main thing about our cricket is getting that consistency and getting games into people, and the results have been taking care of themselves."
The bowling attack from Hanwood has found form in recent weeks and will need to be at their best again this weekend, according to Cunial.
"They have a pretty strong bowling line-up, and we have been bowling exceptionally well in the last few rounds, and if they continue that it will be a step in the right direction," he said.
The bowling stocks were always going to be tested after the loss of Luke Docherty, but the arrival of Rajesh Johar from Exies Eagles has helped to somewhat cover the loss.
Josh Carn and Dean Catanzariti will come into the game hoping to continue their economic spells from the clash against Coro.
The strength of the Panthers batting line-up has been on display in recent weeks, with most of their top five starting to find some form.
Connor and Reece Matheson both posted fifties before Christmas, and Connor continued that form against Diggers last weekend, while Jack Rowston also found his way into runs against Diggers last weekend finishing unbeaten on 49.
It has been an impressive run from the Panthers, who lost the only game they were able to play in the opening six rounds but haven't dropped a game since getting consistent dry weather at the end of November.
The clash between the two sides will get underway at 1pm out at Graham McGann Oval.
