Having had the bye in the first round after Christmas, Exies Eagles will look to hit the ground running when they take on Coro Cougars in the 50-over match at Exies No 1.
The Eagles are currently sitting in fourth, having picked up the win over Diggers in their final round before Christmas, which saw them jump into the top four.
If the Eagles want to make their first final appearance in a couple of seasons, continuing their run in the early stages of 2023 will be crucial.
This weekend is a good chance to extend that margin to fifth place to 13 points when they take on a Coro side who endured a tough start to the second half of the season.
Without a key member of their batting line-up in the form of Haydn Pascoe, hurt the Cougars last weekend as they were bowled out for 89 and then fell to a five wicket defeat.
Pascoe looks set to miss at least the rest of the month after picking up a hamstring issue when he went to Lake Albert during the Cougars bye in round nine.
The one thing working in the Cougars favour is their success in the longer format, which suits their line-up, having won their only previous 50-over clash that was played to completion against Exies Diggers.
The Eagles, on the other hand, have won only one of their three 50-over games.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
