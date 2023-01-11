The Area News

Federal government commits $50m to flood-proofing Newell Highway

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:50pm, first published January 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newell Highway was closed between West Wyalong and Forbes for almost two months due to last year's floods. Photo supplied

When a major stretch of the Newell Highway was closed for almost 50 days during last year's floods, it caused major issues for businesses and residents in the small town of West Wyalong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.