Griffith City Council will be installing 1.5 kilometres of new pipes to pump water out of Lake Wyangan

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:59pm, first published January 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Council votes on new pipeline for Lake Wyangan

Griffith City Council has voted to reallocate funds to replace the pipeline from Lake Wyangan to Barren Box - a 1.5 million dollar budgetary change.

