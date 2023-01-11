Council votes on new pipeline for Lake Wyangan

Griffith City Council has voted to reallocate funds to replace the pipeline from Lake Wyangan to Barren Box - a 1.5 million dollar budgetary change.
Councillors met for an extraordinary meeting on January 10, two weeks before council was scheduled to return to decide on an emergency reallocation to fix pipes and allow water to be pumped out of the lake and clear Jones Road.
Jones Road remains submerged due to overflow from Lake Wyangan, and even with a new pump and pipes, is expected to be inaccessible for a further six months.
The pipeline currently leading from Lake Wyangan to the Slopes Road drainage channel is decades old, and the concrete has degraded over time to the point where it is now unfit to handle the water pressure expected.
Director of Utilities Graham Gordon added an explanation of where the 1.5 million dollar estimate had come from, explaining the importance of a high-powered pump in order to account for the elevation and distance the water needed to travel.
"We know we'll be putting in a new pipeline for 1.5 kilometres, it lifts up about 22 metres in elevation ... the type of pump needs to be specific to be able to do that length and that lift."
He explained that while the pump will be temporary, council will buy it outright instead of renting.
"We will permanently buy the pump, but the location will be temporary," he said.
Councillor Christine Stead asked about Lakes Road, which has seen increased traffic due to the Jones Road closure - and subsequently been damaged.
"It's really, really bad ... Some of the holes, you could nearly lose half a car in there," she said, adding concerns for farmers with expensive vehicles that could be damaged in the potholes.
Director of Infrastructure Phil King said that it wasn't a high priority for repair, but was on the list for 2024-2025.
"We have assessed Lakes Road. The pavement itself is what's failing, the surface isn't as bad as some of the other roads around the place," he said.
"It's not on the top of our list, we're currently working on roads where the surfaces have deteriorated."
