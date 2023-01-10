Significant damage after house fire

A house in Griffith was found alight just before 3pm on January 9, with fire crews taking an hour to extinguish the blaze due to the heat.
Firefighters from Fire and Rescue Station 311 were called to reports of a house fire with people potentially inside - but found on arrival that the occupant had got both themselves and their child to safety.
While all occupants were safe, the fire caused significant damage to the house.
Fire and Rescue stations from Yenda and Leeton also attended the scene, as well as RFS Hanwood and NSW Ambulance.
Fire crews are taking the opportunity to remind all of the importance of fire escape plans, including having two escape routes out of every room and ensuring all have an understanding of how to escape.
They added advice to decide on a meeting place outside and to emphasise to children to never re-enter a burning building once evacuated.
Finally, they added that "a working smoke alarm will greatly increase your chances of getting out safely."
