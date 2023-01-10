The Area News

Fire and Rescue crews turned out to a house fire just before 3pm on January 9

Significant damage after house fire

A house in Griffith was found alight just before 3pm on January 9, with fire crews taking an hour to extinguish the blaze due to the heat.

