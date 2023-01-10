With the second half of the second-grade season getting underway, the Exies Eagles will be hoping they are able to continue their strong momentum they had heading into the festive period.
The Eagles picked up four wins from the five games heading into the break, and their batting has been strong, particularly in the last two of those wins.
Travers Pickmere posted a hundred before the break, and Peter Davis also found form in the game before finishing unbeaten on 91, carrying the bat.
This weekend will see them take on the Coleambally Nomads, who are just behind them on the ladder but have been a bit hit-and-miss this season.
While their batting has shone at stages throughout the season, there have been occasions where they have been bowled out for under 100.
They will need a good day with the bat if they want to knock off the Eagles this weekend.
Meanwhile, there will be a battle between two of the three sides who look destined to fight for the final spot in the top four come the end of the season.
Diggers and Leagues have had hit-and-miss seasons so far this year and will face off at Exies No 2 this weekend.
Diggers have found their stride in recent weeks, and after having to overcome points being taken off the last time they were meant to play the Panthers, they occupy the fourth spot.
The Panthers are searching for their first win in three games as they look to secure their first finals berth in the second grade competition in three seasons.
In the final game, Coro take on Hanwood.
