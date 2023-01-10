Christmas Eve was the first of the Feral's "Be Social" runs.
Feral's of like ability start together and hopefully finish together.
Long course groups set off at 2-minute intervals commencing with zero while short course runners also set of at 2-minute intervals commencing at 1 minute.
In the long course stating time groups in minutes, 0, 2, 4, 8, 10,14, 18, and 20 followed convention while groups 6 and 12 split up.
Technically group 16 split but given the splitter chose to walk with his dad and his visiting uncle from Western Australia they can be credited "Being Social".
In the short course the 7,11 and 13 group followed convention as they were the only entrants, while others split.
Altogether there were 38 runners with the majority donning Christmas attire.
Christmas Day and Boxing day are notorious for excess food and beverages with friends and relatives.
Sharon Careri found the perfect solution to the festive excess by inviting those interested to join her 30km mental and physical endurance run. As if anyone would be interested.
Wrong! The program consisted of 6 x 5km runs staged 4 hours apart.
At 6:00am 15 Feral's turned up at the Pioneer Car Park for the first run accompanied by one man riding support crew in the form of Shaun.
10:00am 14 were back plus Shaun. (the other one left to visit relatives). 2:00pm it was hot, but 13 originals were back plus a local Pharmacist and of course Shaun.
6:00pm still very hot and 12 originals, the Pharmacist and Shaun are back joined by a Nurse.
10:00pm with fluoro vests and head touches 11 originals and Shaun are still there along with the Nurse and re-joining the group are the School Teacher and the President who has driven 650km between races 1 and 5.
2:00am the final leg and 11 of the originals are still there along with Shaun the one-man support crew and two that re-joined the team at 10:00pm.
