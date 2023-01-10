The Area News

Mercury in Griffith set to hit 40 degrees celsius for first time this summer

January 10 2023 - 5:00pm
40 degree days on way for Griffith, MIA

Griffith is set to swelter again with the first 40 degree days set to arrive this week. It will be the first 40 degree days for this summer.

Local News

