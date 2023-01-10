40 degree days on way for Griffith, MIA

Griffith is set to swelter again with the first 40 degree days set to arrive this week. It will be the first 40 degree days for this summer.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a top of 39 on Wednesday, and 40 on Thursday and Friday this week.
Overnight minimum temperatures are expected to hang around the 19 degree mark and the weekend is also expected to be warm, with highs at 39 degrees Celsius.
MLHD is warning residents to take heat-related illness seriously, and said older people, people with chronic health conditions, infants and people who live alone vulnerable.
"In this extended period of hot weather we need to keep in contact with elderly friends, neighbours and relatives, and also be mindful that babies and children can overheat and dehydrate quickly," MLHD's acting public health director Alison Nikitas said.
"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can also make underlying health conditions worse. However, being prepared and taking some simple precautions can reduce the risk of heat-related illness."
READ MORE
Emergency doctor Peter Chigwidden said there were early signs of heat-related illness that people could watch for.
"Headaches, vomiting and particularly things like confusion and an altered mental state are things to be concerned about, and signs that you should come to the emergency department so we can institute some cooling measures and rehydrate you with some fluids."
For people expected to be out in the heat, there things you can do to avoid heat-related illnesses;
While Griffith is predicted to hit 40 degrees for the first time this week, the BOM is forecasting that warm weather is expected to continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.