The Banna Lane Festival is up for multiple awards at this year's Australian Street Art Awards.
The festival has been nominated for the Best Street Art Festival award, with the lane itself now up for the Best Street Art Laneway.
The festival was brought together as a public art initiative, and has brought 19 public artworks to the lane since it's conception - showcasing a variety of styles from traditional Wiradjuri to typography and photorealism.
Claire Foxton's contribution to the 2022 festival, "Nonna's Table," has also been nominated for an award.
Ms Foxton was inspired by Griffith's Italian heritage and the agricultural industry in the region - shown in the vivid oranges shown against a bright backdrop of the titular 'Nonna's Table.'
The mural decorates a building on the corner of Daines Street and Banna Lane, brightening up a grey and gravelly section of carpark between Banna Lane and Yambil Street.
The awards are particularly unique, judging not on quality but on how the artwork brings visitors and draws communities together.
IN OTHER NEWS
Artworks also don't need to be new, with the primary requirement being that they were created originally and specifically for their site - no templates or stencils allowed.
This year's Banna Lane Festival is scheduled to kick off on April 26 and run until May 6 before finishing with the traditional 'Lighting up the Lane' event- with artists and performers soon to be announced.
Applications are currently open for wall-owners who are interested in brightening up their patch.
Finalists for the Awards will be announced on January 17, with winners currently scheduled to be announced on February 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.