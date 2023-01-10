The Area News

Banna Lane Festival is up for 'Best Street Art Festival' in the Australian Street Art Awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:59pm, first published January 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Foxton's contribution to the 2022 Banna Lane Festival 'Nonna's table' has been nominated for an award along with the festival itself. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Banna Lane Festival is up for multiple awards at this year's Australian Street Art Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.