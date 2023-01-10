LOCAL LEADER: Multicultural Council looks ahead to what's on in 2023

Christmas carols at Memorial Park were enjoyed by all and including those visiting Griffith.
The natural, amazing strength of our community choir's voices are uplifting to say the least. The carols never fail to leave a united feel and joy to those
attending. Looking forward to the 2023 Christmas Carols.
We hope that you had a wonderful Merry Christmas with family and friends and a Jolly New Year celebration to welcome in a happy 2023.
Some important dates for 2023;
Summer is in full swing and a reminder to reminder to protect from the mosquitos flying around out there. In particular if you are working out in the rural areas.
A reminder to those who find themselves in less-than-ideal situation to reach out and seek help. There are many areas to turn to in our town. If not sure where to reach out please contact the Multicultural Council of Griffith.
A reminder to those participating in the PALM (Pacific Australia Labour Mobility) which now incorporates the Seasonal Worker Program that a regional office has now been activated in Wagga Wagga.
Anyone who needs help can from them contact contact the PALM scheme support line on 1800 515 131, further contacts are listed at www.palmscheme.gov.au/contact. The Multicultural Council of Griffith can also help put you in contact.
