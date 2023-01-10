Banged-up car lands driver in hot water

A 33-year-old man will face court due to the quality of his car, after police pulled over a vehicle after a tip from the Highway Patrol.
Police stopped a Toyota sedan on Banna Avenue after the Highway Patrol spotted a number of driving offences including an illegal U-turn.
While an RBT showed a negative result, police noticed numerous faults with the vehicle including a broken seat belt and defective lights.
Police also noticed a defective indicator light, before a check of the driver's license revealed that he was disqualified from driving anyway.
The driver was issued with fines for using a car without a functional seatbelt, broken lights, making an illegal U-turn, and making a U-turn without lights.
For driving while disqualified, the 33-year-old will face Griffith Local Court on February 8.
