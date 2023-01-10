With six stages remaining in the 2023 Dakar Rally, Hillston's Toby Price remains within touching distance of a third title.
At the halfway mark of the Rally, Price is sitting just under two minutes behind the leader of the bike category.
It has been a consistent start to the Rally for the Riverina local, starting with a third-place finish and then following that up with second places in the second, fifth and sixth stage as was sitting in third overall before stage seven was washed out due to wet weather.
After having an extra rest day, Price headed into stage eight, hoping to maintain his position heading into stage eight and then into the official rest day on Monday.
The stage didn't quite go to plan in slippery conditions, with Price taking the cautious approach to avoid losing more time.
"I lost a little time today riding up near the front, but my overall position is still decent," Price said on social media.
"In the leading group today, we were leaving perfect tracks for the guys behind to follow, so it was inevitable that we would lose some minutes.
"The rocks were super-slippery, too, which meant it was best just to ease off a little rather than risk a crash."
Price finished the stage in 17th and dropped time to the chasing pack but remained entrenched in the top four.
With leader Skyler Howes from America finishing the stage in 20th, Price has been able to close the gap, which was over two minutes to just 58 seconds if not for a one-minute penalty picked up during stage eight.
Looking at his last successful tilt at the title, Price found himself further away from the top spot in 2019 after the rest day and was over five minutes behind before overturning that margin to come away with the title in with few stages remaining.
The Rally will resume on Tuesday as they head towards the finishing point of Dammam set down for Sunday night with 1219kms still to cover.
