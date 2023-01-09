It has been a busy time out on the Griffith Golf Course either side of the festive period with plenty of close competitions.
On Wednesday 21 December twelve ladies played a Stableford.
Congratulations to Lesley Bock who played well and had the best score of the day to take out Division One (0-25) with 36 points. Rose Alpen came in with 32 points and was the runner up.
In Division Two (27-54) a countback was required to sort out the winner. Elizabeth Barker had the countback covered and was declared the winner over Susan Tyrell.
Both ladies came in the 34 points. Yvonne Couper and Cherie Eade each won a ball.
Only ten players on the course on Saturday 24 December. Congratulations to Yvonne Couper who carded 37 points which was the best score of the day and the winner of the competition.
Two shots back was runner up Karen Baratto. Balls went down to 30 points and the winners were S Niven, E Baker, T Nguyen, C Eade and E Graham.
Last Wednesday eighteen ladies played a Stableford. Congratulations to Natalie Cassidy who had a neat and tidy round coming in with 38 points and won Division One (0-25).
The consistent Lesley Bock was the runner up with a steady score of 35 points.
RELATED
Division Two (26-54) winner was Julie McWilliam who also had a nice score of 35 points. One shot back was runner up Emily Christie.
The ball winners were D Radue, E Dal Bon, W Mead, R Alpen, D Dossetor and E Graham.
Natalie Cassidy had the best 9 holes in Division One with 19 points and Will Mead had the best 9 holes in Division Two with 20 points. Well done ladies.
Saturday's competition was a Stroke round and eighteen players took advantage of the lovely weather.
Division One (0-25) winner was Rose Alpen who played to her handicap and carded 73 nett. One shot back was runner up Elizabeth Graham.
Congratulations to Jill Hammond who had a lovely round of golf and came in with 72 nett to take out Division Two. Cherie Eade was the runner up with 74 nett.
The ball winners were Y Couper, N Cassidy, D Dossetor, K Baratto, L Hedditch and M Gifford.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday a Par.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.