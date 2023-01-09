Griffith City Council has called an extraordinary general meeting to address the worrying height of Lake Wyangan after last year's flooding.
The lake hit 108.38metres in November 2022.
The high water level in the lake has already caused the flooding of two homes and the Jones Road causeway - despite efforts to pump .
Tharbogang Wetlands is now full, and the pipeline to Barren Box was found to be unfit in it's current condition - meaning council will need to upgrade the pipes before the pump can be used.
With around 4000ML still needing to be drained before Jones Road will be accessible again, council will meet on January 10 to decide on reallocating funds in the 22/23 budget to continue pumping water out.
The meeting will seek council approval to reallocate $1.5 million dollars from the Lake Wyangan Environmental Strategy Implementation budget into a new pipeline and pump for the lake. The pump will send water into the Slopes Road drainage channel and into Barren Box Swamp.
The money would primarily go towards purchasing a $300,000 flood pump, and replacing the existing pipeline with a new one.
Even with a new pipeline and pump, the proposed selection provides an output of approximately 20 ML for 24 hours running - meaning Jones Road will remain inaccessible for another six months at a minimum.
