Police and the RFS are investigating circumstances around multiple fires on Scenic Hill

Updated January 10 2023 - 12:49pm, first published January 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Police and the RFS are treating the fires on Scenic Hill as suspicious. Photo by Liam Warren.

Investigators are treating the fires on Scenic Hill over January 7 and 8 as suspicious, and urging the community to come forward with any information that could lead to a culprit.

