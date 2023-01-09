Investigators are treating the fires on Scenic Hill over January 7 and 8 as suspicious, and urging the community to come forward with any information that could lead to a culprit.
The fires started on January 7 at around 5.30pm, with six fires lit across Scenic Hill. Volunteer firefighters quickly contained the fires with the aid of aviation support providing water-bombing services.
NSW RFS Inspector Jason Wall said that the fires were contained on January 8, with additional bombing providing extra safety.
"They're currently contained - there was aviation support on them again today, they've left now. Crews went today to black-out, to make sure it's totally safe."
RFS investigators and the police are investigating the incidents, treating the number as suspicious. The hill caught fire in December as well, adding to the mystery.
"It's not normal," Inspector Wall said.
"If any of the public have any information on it, ring crime stoppers or the Griffith Police Station - if they've got something, maybe you happened to be out walking and saw something."
He took the time to urge all to safeguard their property from fire - reminding all of the importance of firebreaks.
"If anyone is on their property, and haven't got fire breaks in - now's the time. It's never too late," he added.
"This week is going to be in the forties - there's no better time to put in fire breaks."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or the Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299.
