Waratahs have locked in their coaching staff for all five grades ahead of the Group 20 2023 season.
Shorne Ngu and John Wesele will take the top job in first grade as the side looks to improve on their fifth-placed finish in 2022.
Waratahs president Robert Nascimben was happy to lock in coaches who have such knowledge about both the local competition but also playing at a high level.
"John is a Fijian chap who played out here in 2013 and was involved with the Fijian National side at the World Cup (rugby league) in the UK," he said.
"We have the local knowledge, and John knows what it is all about from his previous time at the club."
"With the experience that John has, he is going to bring a lot of stuff to the club, and he already has since we started preseason. Defensive drills and just things he has picked up during his time with the Fijian national side."
The side started their preseason training in November and will look to resume next week, with Nascimben pleased with early signs.
"They have had some good numbers there," he said.
"We have some new faces turn up and juniors returning, and we have some really good coaches.
"We have some blokes who have played with us previously coming back, and John said he might play a game or two, but he is around 39.
"It's great that these guys are wanting to come back, and in the previous years where I have been involved, we haven't looked to poach anyone. They have always come back to us."
The Waratahs are aiming to have all five grades filled this season after not having had 16s or 18s last season, and Nascimben feels that is a strong sign for the club.
The under-16s will be coached by Ofa Liu, while Bernie Simpson will take the reigns of the under-18s side.
Robert Donavan will return to the club after a couple of seasons away as coach of the League Tag team, while after being a part of some successful years at the Yenda Blueheelers, Tevita Mahe will coach the reserve grade side.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
