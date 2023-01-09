The Area News

Waratahs lock in coaches for 2023 Group 20 season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Waratahs have locked in their coaching staff for all five grades ahead of the Group 20 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.