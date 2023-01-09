The Area News

Applications for the next set of funding for NSW road repair will open on January 11

Updated January 12 2023 - 2:43pm, first published January 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Fast-tracked $500 million for NSW road repair

Just weeks after the 50 million dollar fund to repair potholes across NSW, the state government has fast-tracked applications for further road repair funds.

