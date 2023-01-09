Fast-tracked $500 million for NSW road repair

Just weeks after the 50 million dollar fund to repair potholes across NSW, the state government has fast-tracked applications for further road repair funds.
Applications for funding from the $500 million pool in the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program have been fast-tracked, with councils able to apply earlier than ever before for urgent repairs.
The money is being split, with $280 million available for regional councils and $220 million for metropolitan areas.
Applications are opening from January 11.
Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway said that they had fast-tracked applications after excessive damage to NSW roads last year.
"We've fast-tracked this cash injection and made the process simple so councils can focus on important road repairs that will keep communities connected and safe," Mr Farraway said.
"We have already provided $50 million to regional councils that will allow them to repair over 400,000 potholes on their roads but this funding will go further and see sections of roads regraded and rebuilt in the worst hit parts of the state."
Of that 50 million last year, Griffith City Council received 0.9 per cent - a payout of $450,000 - which Mayor Doug Curran estimated to cover around ten per cent of damaged roads.
Griffith City Council maintains around 740 kilometres of roads.
Of course, if Griffith receives the same percentage of the new regional fund, the council could be looking at 2.5 million dollars in road repair money.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the NSW government had made the decision to open applications earlier following an overwhelmingly positive response from councils.
The money is on top of existing funding including the Regional Roads Block Grant program and NSW Disaster Assistance Arrangements.
