The Riverina Bradman Cup side came within touching distance of silverware after coming away runners-up after the second half of the competition in Lake Maquarie.
Having finished the first three games before Christmas with two wins and a loss, the Riverina side, featuring Griffith's Cooper Rand were looking to continue that momentum in the New Year.
It started well with the Riverina side able to come away with a five wicket win over Central North with Rand scoring 12 runs at the top of the order.
While it was a tougher day with the bat for Rand in the second game of the carnival, Riverina were able to set a target of 320 off their 50 overs and while rain played a factor they were able to hold on for another victory this time over Central Coast.
Rain once again played a factor when the Riverina took on North Coastal.
The North Coastal side set 169 before they were bowled out and Rand (17) was able to combine Edward Kreutzberger (64*) for a 62 run opening stand which set Riverina up for success.
It set up a showdown with powerhouse Newcastle.
The Newcastle side won the toss and elected to bat and were able to set 227 before they were bowled out in the final over.
It was a tough start for the Riverina side as Rand (2) was run out early and with only three batters able to make a start including a fifty to Shaun Smith (50), Riverina were bowled out for 153 to hand Newcastle a 74-run win.
Despite the result, the jouney is one which coach Sam O'Connor said all should be extremely proud of.
"We had five bottom age boys, so it was a fantastic effort to make the final in the grand scheme of things," he said.
"We bowled well, we didn't chase that well in the end but on day four, chasing on the last innings is not an easy thing. She was a bloody good week."
O'Connor said the momentum gained in the lead up to the final was thrilling in itself, with the future looking bright for the boys involved.
"The makeup of the team was really good, and once we got onto a roll we were really hard to beat," he said.
