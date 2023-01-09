The Area News

Riverina fall to Newcastle in Bradman Cup decider

By Liam Warren and Liam Nash
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:23pm, first published January 9 2023 - 1:40pm
The Riverina Bradman Cup side came within touching distance of silverware after coming away runners-up after the second half of the competition in Lake Maquarie.

