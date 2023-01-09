Art gallery enters 40th year with fruity flavour

The Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be entering their 40th year in 2023, ushering in the milestone with a particularly lemony flavour.
"Unlemon: A Meandering Tale of Citrus" will open the year on January 14, bringing over 40 oil paintings documenting the history of citrus fruit to the gallery.
The exhibition is the work of South Australian artist Alison Mitchell, and covers over 20 million years of history - from the use of citrus in medicine and science, right back to the origins of the fruits on the Gondwana supercontinent.
Art Gallery Coordinator, Ray Wholohan said that a highlight was a reimagining of 17th century Dutch art - where citrus evokes representations of wealth and exoticism.
"The exhibition continues in the still life genre, exploring citrus' symbiotic relationship with us humans, in both its global success and the disease that threatens to devastate the species," said Mr Wholohan.
In September, the gallery will be celebrating their anniversary with a special exhibition.
Mr Wholohan was especially excited for a special exhibition in September for the anniversary.
"The gallery was opened on September 9 1983, so we'll have a 40th anniversary gallery exhibition, but that's untitled as yet," he said.
"That will be a keynote exhibition for us, we'll get people from the community with pieces they may have displayed or pieces that we've bought from previous exhibitions ... We'll have some different ephemera, some historical information about the gallery on display."
The other exhibitions Mr Wholohan was keen for included a Riverina-focused collaboration with the Riverina Field Naturalists and the art community.
"I'm excited to see what our local artists create for that exhibition. There's a lot of diverse sites and ecology, and there's a lot of diverse artists in the Riverina."
Finally, he was keen for the fourth exhibition of the year, featuring Dr Tony Curran.
"What a machine" will discuss and showcase the relationship with technology - especially relevant with the rise of AI-art and NFT's.
"He has two machines that help him generate content for the print he's making, but then he also feeds it back in so as his body of work goes on and on, it gets hard to determine what the artist is generating and what the computer is," Mr Wholohan explained.
More information on upcoming exhibitions is available by contacting the gallery at 6962 8338 or at the gallery's facebook page.
