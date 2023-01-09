The Area News
Griffith Regional Art Gallery is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year with exciting exhibitions

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:05pm, first published January 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Art gallery enters 40th year with fruity flavour

The Griffith Regional Art Gallery will be entering their 40th year in 2023, ushering in the milestone with a particularly lemony flavour.

