The old year went, and new returned, and so did golf with over 100 players contesting the MDM for Men monthly medal single stroke at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday.
Sim Tuitivake won the first A Grade medal for the year, firing four over par 75, draining a birdie on the sixth to shoot par 36 out for 68 nett.
Taoloa Toru 69 nett was runner-up, shooting 76, carding birdies on the 7th and 8th. Grant Gyles 70 nett won B Grade medal, 87 scratch ahead of Peter Cunial 71 nett, nailing birdies on the 8th and 15th.
Best scores were in C Grade, Andries De Meyer fired 88 off the stick for a card of 64 nett with back to back birdies on the 9th. and 10th. Peter Centofanti 66 nett runner-up, 92 scratch with five pars.
Pins to 4th Peter Cunial, 7th Mark Brown, 8th Adam Truscott, 11th Aaron Webb, 15th. Jason Bartlett, 16th Josh Stapleton.
Pin sponsors Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Limone, Eclipse, Pet Resort, Broomes.
A solid Sunday field of 73 players contested a medley single stableford.
Ngarau Noa 36 points won A Grade on a countback over Brad Hammond 36 points on a countback over Brett Crooks. Same scores in B Grade, James Wythes 36 points won on a countback over Jeff Wiscombe 36 points.
Hot scores again in C Grade, Peter Centofanti reversed the previous days results, taking the win on 43 points on a countback over Andries De Meyer 43 points.
Chris Forword won the 11th pin, John Wallace 8th, Justin Robertson 15th.
The Rod McNabb sponsored Mobil 5's is set to commence on Monday, January 16. Rego is $50 per team.Play will be from Monday to Sunday each week. All results on the Pro Shop Notice Board.
Players without handicaps will be allocated one after they hand in their first cards. Entry by January 15.
Club Pro Brad will be conducting lessons for ladies who wish to learn to play golf. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742.
Today and Sunday's events are single stablefords, Saturday is a four ball.
The veterans played a single stableford with 30 players in two grades last Thursday. Mick Catanzariti 41 points won Div.1 Peter Henderson 39 points second. Div.2 won by Don Coleman 36 points, Mike Hedditch 34 points runner-up.
Another single stableford this week.
Only 21 players ventured out on New Years Day.
Fusi Fidow 43 points won Div.1 over Nathan Cahill 37 points. Nathan Willis 36 points won Div.2 Albert Donadel 34 points second on a countback over Skeet Milne.
A strong field of 60 players contested last Monday's single stableford.
Allan Andreazza 40 points won A Grade, Bryan Salvestro 38 points runner-up. Marc Tucker 41 points best in B Grade from Peter Cunial 39 points. Robert Favero 41 points won C Grade over Alec Minato 37 points.
Nathan Campbell Eagled the 9th.
There were 54 players contesting last Wednesday's single stableford
Mark Townsend 38 points won A Grade ahead of Andrew Romagnolo 37 points on a countback over Peter Gill. Trent McFadzean 38 points best in B Grade on a countback over Peter Cunial 38 points. Bruno Musitano 42 points won C Grade, Peter Wood 38 points second. Pins 7th Jason Magoci, 11th Billy Evans, 16th Derek Langford.
