Griffith has seen off the first Creet Cup challenge for the 2022-23 season after a high-scoring game against fellow Murrumbidgee powerhouse Hay at Exies No 2.
After winning the toss and electing to bat in the Battle for the Murrumbidgee, Hay lost Jensen Hargreaves (0) after trying to take a quick single, but an accurate throw from Ben Signor, who only had one stump to aim at, saw him making his way back to the pavilion.
Tom Davies and Hay captain Simon Bunyan looked to get their side back on track and took the slow and steady response to be 1/34 after 17 overs.
Bunyan (46) fell shortly after the drinks break when he was caught off the bowling of Connor Matheson (1/36), but Hay kept the scoreboard ticking over, with Davies joined by Dean Aylett.
The pair were able to add 21 runs and get Hay to within touching distance of the hundred-mark before Aylett (11) was trapped in front by Noah Gaske (1/32).
Hay was able to pick up the scoring in the later stages of their second session to be sitting at 3/110 at the second drinks break.
The accelerator hit the floor in the final 10 overs as the challengers look to set an imposing total.
The target would have been larger for the visitors if not for a late burst from Billy Evans (4/11), who picked up four wickets, including Davies (63), as Hay reached the end of their 45 overs on 9/176.
A 13-run first over got Griffith off to a strong start, with Jake Rand and Jack Rowston putting on 32 inside the first five overs before Rand (17) and Reece Matheson (0) fell to the bowling of Lincoln Whitbourne while Ben Fattore (1) was run out by Bunyan to see Griffith fall to 3/34.
Rowston (18) left one from Aylett, which hit his off stump, and Griffith needed a rebuild with captain Jimmy Binks and Connor Matheson at the crease.
The pair lifted their side from 4/55 to 5/130 in 14 overs and looked to have set up Griffith on the path to victory when both Matheson (45) and Binks (46) fell to the bowling of Isaac Gardiner (2/34).
With Griffith needing 21 runs, Connor Bock (12*) and Charlie Cunial (23*) were able to guide their side to a four-wicket win with 11.2 overs remaining.
Griffith will now prepare to take on West Wyalong on January 22 looking to extend their strong run in the cup.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
