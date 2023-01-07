Leagues Panthers have extended their lead at the top of the first grade ladder after coming away with a bonus-point victory over Exies Diggers at Graham McGann Oval.
After the Diggers side won the toss and elected to bat, they would have been hoping to make a strong start before Kyle Pete (8) fell to the bowling of Billy Evans (1/17).
Paresh Patil and Mark Favell were able to make a solid start to their innings as they were able to see off the Panthers' openers before Patil (13) was caught behind off the bowling of Brad Moore (1/9) with the score on 36.
Favell and Ben Fattore got their side past the 50-mark before the bowling of Daniel Bozic put the pressure right back on the Diggers' side.
Bozic picked up Favell (17), Nick Doolin (0) and Liam Greenaway (0) in the space of five deliveries to see Diggers fall to 5/57 just after the drinks break.
Fattore and Angus Boulton were tasked with getting their side out of a dangerous position and were able to do just that as they pushed towards the 100-mark.
After a 41-run stand for the sixth wicket, Boulton was caught at slip off the bowling of Connor Matheson, but Fattore was able to keep the score ticking over.
When Matheson claimed the dangerous Fattore (37), the Panthers would have been hoping to roll through the lower order.
They looked set to do just that when Bozic (4/16) knocked over Nicholas Zappala (0), and Matheson (3/37) had Dhruvil Patel (4) out stumped, but Ash Verhagen (11) and Jack Favell (7*) were able to add late runs to see Diggers reach 135 when they were bowled out in the 45th over.
The Panthers would have been hoping that they would be able to make strong start at the top of the order, but those plans didn't come to fruition as Logan Matheson (0) was caught at backwards square leg off the bowling of Verhagen (1/43).
RELATED
Reece Matheson (5) became the second to be caught behind square shortly, this time off the bowling of Pete (1/10), and the Leagues side looked to be in a bit of trouble at 2/5.
Connor Matheson and Jack Rowston were tasked with trying to rebuild the Panthers innings, and they were able to do just that.
The third wicket pairing was able to put on 80 runs before Matheson (35) became the third brother to be caught behind square while Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (0) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Nicholas Zappala.
Bozic joined Rowston out in the middle and looked to get the side moving towards success and were able to get 107 before Bozic presented a return catch to Zappala (2/29), which he was able to hold on to.
With time on their side, it looked like Rowston just needed a partner to stay in the middle with him, and the Panthers would be able to get over the line.
Noah Gaske (13*) played that role and, with a 30-run partnership with Rowston (49*), who fell just short of fifty after hitting the winning runs, got the Panthers to a five-wicket bonus point win after taking the points with 21 overs remaining.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.