Leagues Panthers see off Exies Diggers in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:31am
Leagues Panthers have extended their lead at the top of the first grade ladder after coming away with a bonus-point victory over Exies Diggers at Graham McGann Oval.

