Hanwood has started the second half of the season with a bang after coming away with a five-wicket win over Coro Cougars on Exies No 2.
After the Coro side won the toss and elected to bat, the Cougars made a steady start as Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand were able to see off the opening bowlers.
There wasn't many runs on the scoreboard when Brent Lawrence (9) fell to the bowling of Sam Robinson, but it was when Rand departed the Cougars innings took a turn.
Dean Catanzariti picked up Tim (3) and Jake Rand (9), while Gulfam Ahmed picked up the dangerous Dean Bennett (3) and Ben Signor (0) to see the Coro side fall to 5-38.
Mathew Axtill and Matthew Bruce tried to get their side back on track, but after the sixth wicket pairing put on 12, Ahmed (3/31) struck again to remove Axtill while Cooper Rand (1) followed closely behind, and Josh Carn was able to dismiss Bruce (13).
If not for some late hitting from Damien Walker, the Cougars would have been in a much worse position.
Walker was able to put on 12 with Shane Hutchinson (1) before Carn (2/7) removed Hutchinson (1), but Walker kept the scoreboard ticking over.
In a final stand of 22, the Cougars were approaching the hundred mark before Walker (29) was caught off the bowling of Robinson (2/20) to see Coro bowled out for 89 in the 38th over.
If the Cougars wanted to have any chance of defending their total, they would need to claim an early wicket, but Dean Catanzariti and Jordan Whitworth had other ideas.
Fresh off his maiden first-grade fifty in Hanwood's final game before Christmas, Whitworth was able to add 39 runs with Catanzariti before the introduction of the slow bowlers looked to give the Cougars a chance.
Shane Hutchinson removed Jordan Whitworth (29) and Charlie Cunial (0) in the space of two deliveries, while just after the Hanwood side got past fifty, Catanzariti (17) was stumped off the bowling of Tim Rand (1/9).
Pardeep Deol kept the scoreboard ticking over, and while Hutchinson (4/21) picked up the wickets of Kris Hicken (6) and Luke Catanzariti (4), Hanwood was able to stay on target.
Doel (17*) and Robinson (8*) were able to get their side over the line for a five-wicket bonus-point win with 18.2 overs remaining.
