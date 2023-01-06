Griffith's premiere sport-tourism event, the Shaheedi Games, are entering their 25th year in 2023 and have received a $100,000 boost from the state government.
The games are held annually over the June long weekend, and draw over 25,000 visitors to the community making it one of the biggest tourism events of the year and a huge boost to Griffith's economy.
Continuing his tour of the city, Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced that the state government would be putting up $100,000 in funding from the Country Communities Fund for the games.
Mr Toole accompanied city councillors to the Sikh Temple to meet with organisers and celebrate the announcement as well as promote the country communities fund.
"It's about giving locals the opportunity to put forward programs that they would like to see being supported," he said.
"That 100,000 is an acknowledgement that it has been operating for the last 24 years - this year, you are celebrating an incredible milestone ... to be able to see that tournament taking place, bringing 15 or 20,000 competitors here is absolutely amazing."
IN OTHER NEWS
Griffith mayor Doug Curran spoke on the importance of the event to Griffith as a whole.
"This 100,000 dollars along with sponsorship from the council and other businesses around Griffith will make it a hugely successful event ... it's great for our economy, it's great for our city," Griffith mayor Doug Curran said.
Mr Toole thanked games organiser Manjit Chugha specifically for the application, citing it as a perfect example of the kind of applications that receive funding.
Mr Chugha said that the money would go a long way to improving the games.
"I'd like to thank you very much and say the grant you have given to us goes a long way ... without the support of the local community and government, it's not possible," he said.
"We can raise so much money, but with the level we have gone to and where the standard of the games has now gone to, every single dollar we can get is appreciated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.