Griffith's Shaheedi Games are entering their 25th year with a sizable anniversary present

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
Paul Toole, Peta Betts, Griffith city councillors and members of the Sikh community. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's premiere sport-tourism event, the Shaheedi Games, are entering their 25th year in 2023 and have received a $100,000 boost from the state government.

