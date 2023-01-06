'
The Yambil Street upgrade received a sizable boost from the Regional Communities Fund, with a 1.1 million dollar grant to finish the final stretch.
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited the street on January 6 to meet with Griffith City councillors and make the announcement.
"The beautification of Yambil Street is exactly the kind of project the Stronger Country Communities Fund was designed to deliver, and the NSW Government is committed to the future of our regional areas," he said.
While the funding will go towards obvious things like lighting and greenery, Mr Toole added that a good amount of the money will go to underground things that are less obvious but just as crucial.
Mayor Doug Curran said that with their contractor busy on other projects, the final stage of the development was scheduled to begin in November and hoped to conclude by June 2024.
Cr Curran said that while the delay was a shame, the community would see the benefits once the development was complete.
"People can see the benefits, businesses can see the benefits," he said.
"This 1.1 million dollar funding will allow us to finish the project. Once that's done, we'll really see the liveability of Yambil Street increase ... it's a shame we can't start it until November but good things come to those who wait."
General manager Brett Stonestreet said the extra funding for Yambil Street would free up money in the council budget that would then go towards the Hanwood Sports Complex upgrades.
"We couldn't have used ratepayer money for both this and that ... if this hadn't been funded, that wouldn't have happened," he said.
Cr Curran said that the remaining saved money would be divided between savings and continued efforts to drain the lake.
"We had 1.1 million, we've got to put $600,000 towards that ourselves to get to the 1.8 million so this grant frees up money that we can add to the other grant to finish off Hanwood."
"We've got a clause on Tuesday night that we need $300,000 to try and keep getting water out of the lake ... we'll put it away for the next big project."
