Repatriated wife of IS fighter bailed after facing Griffith court

Mariam Raad, repatriated wife of IS fighter, bailed after Griffith court hearing

By Finbar O'Mallon and Farid Farid
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:36am
A NSW woman who was repatriated to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp has been granted bail after being charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under Islamic State control.

