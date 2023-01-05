The Area News

Griffith Tennis Club has received a $150,000 boost to install new lights on the courts

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:53pm, first published January 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Nationals candidate Peta Betts, Deputy Mayor Glen Andreazza and members of the Griffith Tennis Club. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith Tennis Club has lots to look forward to, and they'll be able to under brand-new LED lights after an announcement from the Deputy Premier.

