The Griffith Tennis Club has lots to look forward to, and they'll be able to under brand-new LED lights after an announcement from the Deputy Premier.
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited the Griffith Tennis Club on January 5, announcing a $155,750 funding boost to install new lights on all the courts.
With some of the lights over 40 years old, club secretary Matt Hockings said that while games had never been cancelled due to light failures - there had been complaints.
He confirmed that the money would be enough to replace every light with new LED's.
Mr Toole spoke on the importance of sport to regional Australia.
"We know sport is at the heart of all regional communities, bringing people together, creating a sense of belonging and helping them stay physically and mentally fit and active," Mr Toole said.
"This upgrade will give the century old Griffith Tennis Club a new lease on life, delivering modern facilities which meet the needs of members and the community into the future."
The money comes from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, an effort to reinvigorate regional Australia by growing major regional hubs and improving infrastructure.
The fund has been running since 2017, and is now in it's fifth round of grants.
"Every local government area gets an allocation of funding," Mr Toole said.
He compared the money to some of the larger projects.
"It's not always the big projects that make the biggest difference, sometimes it's the smaller funding that make the biggest difference to the community."
