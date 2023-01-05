Griffith Sanity on the way out

The Area News

Griffith's Sanity store will be shutting up shop on February 12

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Griffith's Sanity will be shutting up shop in early February, as the franchise transitions to becoming online-only.

