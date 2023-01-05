Griffith Sanity on the way out

Griffith's Sanity will be shutting up shop in early February, as the franchise transitions to becoming online-only.
After 40 years in operation, the company just announced that it will close the 50 remaining stores by the end of April this year - as the rise of streaming services left many turning away from the physical media that the shop specialises in.
Owner Ray Itaoui said that it just wasn't feasible to sell at physical outlets anymore.
"With diminishing physical content available to sell to our customers, it has made it impossible to continue with our physical stores," Mr Itaoui said.
The Griffith store will be closing up on February 12.
The weeks leading up will be focused on moving stock out the door, with January 16 beginning a 50 per cent off sale and the last week before closing upping discounts to 75 per cent.
Mikayla Symonds has been working at the Griffith store for around six years, and has been the manager there for the last two.
She said that it was sad to see the closure, but that there wasn't much to be done.
"There's just too many online streaming services ... I had no intention of leaving, but there's not much you can do," she said.
She added that while Sydney and Melbourne might have lost customers, there was still demand in Griffith.
"We are still popular, we have farmers out there who don't have steady internet. I don't know what they'll do," Ms Symonds said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That demand has seen many coming into the shop to verify the news.
"Yesterday was quiet, but today has been nuts ... some people come in and you just see the look on their faces."
She confirmed that managers would receive a redundancy payment, but said she didn't want to rely on it for very long and hoped to find work elsewhere in the near future.
Ms Symonds reassured all that any preorders would still make their way to customers.
"Online is still operating. Anyone with preorders will get them. If they're not here by February 12, they'll be sent in the post."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.