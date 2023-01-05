The Area News

Businesses in Griffith are optimistic as they head into 2023

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelliann Smith and Peter Clancey from Morgan and Clay Modernwear. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Businesses in Griffith are recovering from the hectic Christmas period, and looking towards the rest of 2023 with hope and optimism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.