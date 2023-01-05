Businesses in Griffith are recovering from the hectic Christmas period, and looking towards the rest of 2023 with hope and optimism.
Christmas and the turn of the year is one of the busiest times of the year for many businesses, as people flock to purchase presents for loved ones or stock up on supplies as the year begins - not to mention sign-ups to gyms or self-improvement services as new year's resolutions begin.
Peter Clancey, who owns and runs Morgan and Clay Modernwear, said that the period had been good to them with travellers into town spending more.
"You get people from a two hour radius, so they tend to spend," he explained.
"Our challenge is to have what they want and I think we did that."
It wasn't just travellers though, and he added appreciation for support from locals, as well as those who'd come from further away.
"Although we've had tough times, we're not going in with a negative attitude."
After floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Clancey said the return of events and functions would be a big boost to their sales as people dress up for them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Those events will also be a relief to beauticians and salons around town, with wedding season this year being beset with rain.
Olivia Martinello from Boheme Beauty said that as one of the few beauticians open, they'd had a hectic few weeks.
"It was like doing three weeks of appointments in one week," she said.
"We were really busy, most beauticians were closed from Christmas Eve until January 9."
While people still wanted to be dolled up for weddings this year so it hadn't impacted their business too much, Ms Martinello said that the rain had put a downer on things for many.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.