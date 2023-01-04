While it's too early to tell completely, the return of backpackers could take a weight off growers shoulders.
This time last year, growers were struggling with multiple hailstorms impacting the crops.
Chairman of the Griffith and Riverina Citrus Growers Association Vito Mancini said that the region was still seeing the impacts of that period.
"We're still dealing with the hail event, it's marked some of the fruit," he explained.
"Some of them are even worse affected, they can't sell it for juice ... there's no nutritional decrease but it looks bad."
In positive news though, there's been an uptick in backpackers - hopefully turning things around from a period with fewer workers coming in.
Mr Mancini said that this week alone, he'd received calls from three backpackers with a few extras the week earlier.
"There seems to be a bit more movement of backpackers in the region, we're seeing a bit more labour coming into the town," he said.
"Hopefully that's a positive, we can see a return to normality ... they can come in and eat at the restaurants, and shop at our shops. It's what we need."
It's too early to tell how the harvest will look for grapes, with the harvest looking at happening three or four weeks late.
Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal said that while it was hard to say, it didn't look as good.
"It'll be way down, but we can't say how much at this stage," he said.
"A lot of people cut down on the pruning, then downy [mildew] came in and got rid of the rest of it ... there's a lot of abandoned blocks."
Even the growers with usable crops, Mr Brombal said that the crop was smaller so not necessarily worth harvesting.
"It all depends on the price," he said.
"It's going to be an interesting year."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
