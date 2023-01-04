The Ofa Tui Amanaki group is looking forward to the new year, with more crafts and charity work on the way for the small community.
Ofa Tui Amanaki is a Tongan women's group that began three years ago, but 2022 saw a skyrocketing rate of activity as the group began focusing on teaching and practising traditional handicrafts.
Once the handicrafts are done, they're sold at market stalls.
Julia Lokeni, the secretary of the group, said that they were keen to see more sign up in the year.
"At the moment, they're all Tongan. There is no other nationality, only Tongan women, but it's open for any nationality," she said, adding that the requirement was only an enthusiasm to learn the traditional crafts.
The group currently has six members, but is hoping that the increased activity will attract more to get involved and connect.
Ms Lokeni said that they had already had a few approach at the stalls and ask how to get involved.
"Some of them were born overseas, they were shocked when they see what we did. They want to join because they want to learn about the Tongan traditional crafts."
In addition to basket-weaving and traditional crafts, the group also worked on providing community support to others - particularly over Christmas.
"At the end of the year, we visited the elders, the widowed people and sick people," Ms Lokeni said.
"We gave them a Christmas card, and we go around and do prayers for them."
The group will begin their work again in the last week of February, based in the Multicultural Council's office on Banna Avenue. More information on the group's activities is available through the Griffith Multicultural Council's facebook page.
