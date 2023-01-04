The Area News

Leeton's John Chant recently retired from Murrumbidgee Irrigation, marking the end of 60 years in the water industry

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Murrumbidgee Irrigation managing director Brett Jones (left) with John Chant and Murrumbidgee Irrigation chairman Hayden Cudmore. Picture supplied

LEETON'S John Chant has said goodbye to a career spanning 60 years in the water industry.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

