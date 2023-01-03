The Area News
Police

Victorian man to appear at Wagga court charged over alleged Deniliquin shooting

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 4 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:15am
A Victorian man has been extradited and charged, and will appear before court over an alleged shooting. File picture

Police have extradited a Victorian man who will now appear in court charged over an alleged Riverina shooting.

