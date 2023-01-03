Police have extradited a Victorian man who will now appear in court charged over an alleged Riverina shooting.
About 9pm on Tuesday officers from Murray River Police District attended Deniliquin Hospital, following reports a 39-year-old man had presented with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
The man was later taken to Bendigo Hospital in a stable condition.
Following inquiries, a crime scene was established at Hussey Lane and MacAuley Street, Deniliquin, which was examined by specialist officers on December 28.
Following further inquiries, Victoria Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man during a vehicle stop in Echuca just before 11.30am on Saturday.
The 24-year-old man was taken to Bendigo Magistrates Court, where NSW Police detectives sought and were granted his extradition to NSW.
He was then taken to Albury Police Station, where he was charged with break and enter house and steal, discharge firearm and intend to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery armed with offensive weapon causing wounding/grievous bodily harm, and take part in the supply of prohibited drugs.
Police will allege in court that the man broke into a home in Harfleur Street, Deniliquin, and stole a .22 calibre rifle from the premises on Christmas Day.
It will further be alleged that the rifle was used to shoot the 39-year-old man.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Local Court today.
