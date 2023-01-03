Break-in at Darlington Point Sports Club

Darlington Point Sports Club will be closed for the day after a break-in, in the early hours of the morning.
The club made the announcement on social media.
Unusually, the incident occurred in the morning, in broad daylight, and nothing of any value was taken from the club although several cupboards were opened and ransacked.
A spokesperson for the club said that it was certainly saddening, but they were mostly just glad that nobody was hurt.
"I am disappointed, but thankfully nobody was here, nobody was hurt and nothing of value was taken - that's what's important," they said.
She added that a few people had already called with tips, or just to express sympathy.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Darlington Point Sports Club at (02) 6968 4146.
The club will be open again from January 4.
