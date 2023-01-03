The Area News

Sacred Heart Parish will hold a memorial mass for the late Pope on January 5

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:24pm, first published January 3 2023 - 12:00pm
The late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. (EPA PHOTO)

A service in honour of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held on January 5, in line with the funeral at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

