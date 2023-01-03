A service in honour of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held on January 5, in line with the funeral at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.
Sacred Heart Parish will hold a memorial mass at 5.30pm, approximately in line with the funeral in Rome - accounting for the ten-hour time delay.
Former pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died at the age of 95 in a monastery in the Vatican.
Father Andrew Grace said that he was an inspiration to many, including himself.
"Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a huge inspiration to me ... he was a man of huge intellect, he wrote so many books and expanded beautifully on the gospels," he said.
Father Grace noted that many from Griffith had traveled to Sydney to see the Pope in 2008,
"We were all very edified by his faithful words as the good news of Jesus Christ and then again, quite a few people from Griffith went to Rome for the canonisation mass that he conducted for Saint Mary MacKillop."
He emphasised that all were more than welcome at the service.
"He's been a great asset to the church, and we pray that he's having his eternal reward in heaven."
