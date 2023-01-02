The Area News

Griffith Boat Club has put out some top safety tips for those heading to the lake for summer

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Boat Club urges safety on the lake

The heat of summer and a full lake has driven people out to Lake Wyangan like moths to a felt-covered flame, so the Griffith Boat Club has issued a safety message to all to make sure everybody is happy and safe on the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.