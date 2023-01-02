Griffith Boat Club urges safety on the lake

The heat of summer and a full lake has driven people out to Lake Wyangan like moths to a felt-covered flame, so the Griffith Boat Club has issued a safety message to all to make sure everybody is happy and safe on the water.
Commodore of the Griffith Boating Club, Scott Collis, took to facebook to deliver a reminder of the lake and the boating club's rules for those keen to take a dip or ski on Lake Wyangan.
He noted that the high amount of water made some objects difficult to navigate, in addition to a high number of new lake users.
"If you're taking off from the bank with a skier or a tube, all boats going around have got right of way ... try not to cut anybody off, boats haven't got brakes," he said.
He emphasised that boaters must travel Lake Wyangan in an anti-clockwise direction, and urged anyone in control of a boat to stay alert and aware at all times.
"Every boat needs an observer - a child with a junior license or an adult."
"It would be good if your observer would raise their hand and point to the boat that's coming behind you which side your skier is on so they can see that there is someone in the water and know to stay clear," Mr Collis added.
While the rules apply to all, he had some extra advice for those just learning to ski - namely, to go out into the middle of the lake while learning instead of the outsides where newbies might cause traffic.
"You can spend all the time in the world trying to start them out there in a bit of deep water."
"Besides that, the lake is full so have a great time and remember those few rules because they'll make boating and skiing on the lake a lot safer."
More safety information is available through the Griffith Boat Club.
