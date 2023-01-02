It's January, which means it's time to look ahead and lock in some dates in your calendars for major events in 2023.
Griffith Regional Theatre has a packed lineup for 2023, including shows for kids like an adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Twits" and the return of "The Alphabet of Awesome Science."
For the grown-ups, there'll be musical acts like Creedence Clearwater Collective and a partnership between Frankie Valli and the Beach Boys early in the year before and a showcase of Australia's premiere short film festival - Flickerfest on March 11.
The theatre will be reintroducing the community musical this year, with a production of 'The Wedding Singer.' Audition information is expected soon.
The full theatre lineup is available at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
The Grass Roots Open Mic competition will return to the theatre this year as well, with the addition of a very exciting reunion concert of previous entrants on April 13 - celebrating all those who've participated in the competition so far.
The Griffith Vintage Festival will celebrate all things Riverina wine on Easter Saturday - or April 8 - as local wineries showcase their selections alongside music and dance.
Piccolo Family Farm will be running their usual packed roster of events for the year, bringing music and wine to the region once again throughout 2023.
The Easter Sunday Markets will kick off the roster on April 9, showcasing artisans, creators, and produce as well as live music.
Later in the year will see the Italian Opera on August 24 and of course, the 'A Day in the Orchard' festival on October 7.
A Day in the Orchard features local and imported musicians, as well as food and drinks and remains a staple of the Griffith calendar. Lineup and ticket sale dates are yet to be announced.
While the calendar is already full, there are sure to be more events announced throughout the year, alongside the myriad of exciting market days, performances, holidays and celebrations that didn't make it into the list here.
Let us know what you're most looking forward to in 2023!
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
