The Australian Driver Trainers Association has awarded the AAA Driving School in Griffith with a prestigious national award.
The school was received the 'ADTA Rising Star Award' for 2022, celebrating their work teaching and guiding all those starting out on their driving journey or picking up after a break.
The school submitted a paragraph demonstrating their success in their first years, highlighting a stunning success rate - with 98.5 per cent of students passing on their first test attempt and a wide range of clients from teenagers on their L-plates to those later-in-life.
Sandro Coledan, who runs and teaches the school, said that he realised there was an increased need for education.
"I decided to become a driving instructor because I've always enjoyed driving and engaging with youth and my local community," he explained.
"With more P-platers on the road, I realised there was an increased need for driver safety education."
He moved into driver education after 25 years in construction, a sharp turn away from the industry - but one that's paid off.
He attributed part of the success to a strict checklist used with every student, allowing him to keep track of what's been covered and what needs further work.
"My checklist breaks the learning process down into smaller yet thorough steps, giving students confidence that nothing will be missed, so they can focus on developing their driving skills," Mr Coledan said.
The school, which only started in 2020, thanked the students and families that have supported their lessons over their tenure.
"We couldn't have done it without you. We share and celebrate this wonderful achievement with you," Mr Coledan said.
AAA Driving School and Mr Coledan are sharing the award, tying with Nicole Porter from Porterble Driving School in Queensland.
