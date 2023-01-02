The Area News

AAA Driving School has won the ADTA's 'Rising Star' award for their success in their first two years

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 2 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandro Coledan with the ADTA's Rising Star award. Picture supplied

The Australian Driver Trainers Association has awarded the AAA Driving School in Griffith with a prestigious national award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.