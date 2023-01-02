Suspicious car fires being investigated in Griffith

New Year's Eve fireworks of a different kind allegedly ushered in 2023, with a number of cars being set ablaze around Griffith.
The owner of a 2004 Toyota Prado was met with a nasty surprise after an accident on Christmas Day.
The owner was travelling along Scenic Hill when they were in an accident, but were unhurt. They left the vehicle there with the intention of picking it up the next day, however an unknown person set the car on fire in the meantime.
Police and the Rural Fire Service attended the vehicle, approximately one kilometre west of Rifle Range Road. The RFS quickly extinguished the blaze.
At around 7.30pm on January 1, a locked 323 Mazda on the side of Masonwells Road in Nericon was also set alight. The Wyangan fire brigade extinguished the vehicle.
Police are investigating both incidents.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.