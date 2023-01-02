The Area News

Several vehicles were set alight over the Christmas and New Year's period

Updated January 2 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suspicious car fires being investigated in Griffith

New Year's Eve fireworks of a different kind allegedly ushered in 2023, with a number of cars being set ablaze around Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.