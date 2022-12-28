Farmers across the Riverina are being warned to stop harvesting amid soaring temperatures as the region continues to endure a heatwave.
On Wednesday morning, the NSW RFS issued an alert advising farmers in the Narrandera, Leeton, Griffith, Hay, Murrumbidgee and Carrathool areas to stop their harvest operations.
The same alert has also been issued for the Wagga, Lockhart, Junee and Coolamon local government areas.
A total fire ban was issued for the Northern and Southern Riverina zones on Wednesday.
"Due to deteriorating weather conditions, landholders... are advised to stop and check local weather conditions against the Grain Harvest Guide before deciding to continue," the RFS said.
The RFS are encouraging farmers to use the Grain Harvesting Guide in an effort to help reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading.
The guide can be found via the NSW RFS - Riverina Zone Facebook page.
It comes as a Prepare to Act warning has been issued for the second day straight for large parts of the Riverina including Wagga while the hot weather swelters on.
The RFS have again raised the fire danger rating to high for the local government areas of Wagga, Lockhart, Junee and Coolamon.
Wagga has now sweltered through three days of scorching heat with its fourth and worst one on the way, with the mercury expected to jump to 38 on Wednesday.
Already by 9.30am on Wednesday, the temperature had risen to 27.5 degrees after barely dropping below 20 degrees overnight Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the mercury soared to 34.9 degrees in Wagga, while Monday was even higher at 35.8.
Rural Fire Service Operations officer Bradley Stewart issued a warning on Tuesday for the upcoming hot blast.
He said there are large areas to the west of the Riverina zone that will face a catastrophic fire risk on Wednesday.
"The key message is that people need to be prepared and ready to act if there is a fire," Mr Stewart said.
A high fire danger rating means there is a more serious risk of fire due to the weather conditions.
"If there is a fire people need to have already decided what they're going to do," Mr Stewart said.
The heatwave is set to ease off slightly on Thursday, with a maximum of 31 forecast for Wagga amid stormy weather that is expected to dump up to 12 millimetres of rain on the city across the coming two days.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
