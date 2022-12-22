Biggest Lap raises $25,000 for charities

The Griffith Biggest Lap has raised a massive $25,000 for charity, to be split between the worthy causes of Griffith CanAssist and the Griffith Leeton Riding for Disabled Association.
The lap, containing 500 vehicles and cruising up and down Banna Avenue on October 1, took donations on the day as well as entry fees.
December 16 saw the annual general meeting of the Biggest Lap committee, and the official donation.
The $25,000 raised was split equally into two parts, giving both the organisations $12,500 to use in their work.
"Words can't describe how proud we are of this event, it's organisers and of course the participants and those who dug deep to make it happen for charity," a spokesperson for the Biggest Lap said.
The Riding for Disabled Association also received an unexpected gift from a craft auction in November.
Owner of the Happy Scrapper Scrapbooking Shop, Marija McLean collected handmade items from the community and organised the auction for November 20, raising a massive $6514 for the association.
The group added a heartfelt thank you to Ms McLean.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
