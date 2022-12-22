The Area News

Griffith's Biggest Lap raised 25,000 dollars for CanAssist and Riding for Disabled

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 22 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 5:00pm
Biggest Lap raises $25,000 for charities

The Griffith Biggest Lap has raised a massive $25,000 for charity, to be split between the worthy causes of Griffith CanAssist and the Griffith Leeton Riding for Disabled Association.

Cai Holroyd

Local News

