Weekend nightlife around the city
JRVU will start your weekend off on Friday at the Sporties Club from 7pm. Sameera is on the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ben and Ali will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. Twice Shy start the fun at the Hotel Victoria on Christmas Eve from 8pm. DJ Lady Barber will work the decks on Christmas Eve at the Area Hotel.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Take a break from the house
The Whitton Malt House will be open from 10am and there's face painting, water slide, DJ Bones on the lawn plus plenty of space for people to enjoy restaurant's cafe menu. At 1pm the Piccolo Family Farm can help start your Christmas season recovery with bar and live entertainment, tickets are $15, free entry to children under 12.
How are you celebrating 2023's arrival?
Happy Avenue will share the good vibes from 7pm at the Southside Leagues Club on Saturday, plus there's children's entertainment and fireworks. Casual Sax will start your New Year's Eve at the Griffith Exies from 7.30pm. Double Shot will perform on New Year's Eve at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm. Anolog Trick will help ring in the new year at the Coro Club from 8pm. DJ Bones and DJ Rossi will be on hand to help celebrate 2023 at the Area Hotel.
Fresh food, crafts and more return on January 8
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday, January 8 at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening returns in 2023
Got an event and want to get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
