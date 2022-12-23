Happy Avenue will share the good vibes from 7pm at the Southside Leagues Club on Saturday, plus there's children's entertainment and fireworks. Casual Sax will start your New Year's Eve at the Griffith Exies from 7.30pm. Double Shot will perform on New Year's Eve at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm. Anolog Trick will help ring in the new year at the Coro Club from 8pm. DJ Bones and DJ Rossi will be on hand to help celebrate 2023 at the Area Hotel.

