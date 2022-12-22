LETTERS: Labor has 'lost way' on environment

What does one say about our new federal Labor government who won the federal election on 32 per cent of votes?
It was the preference votes that got the Albanese government over the line, in other words, 68 per cent of people did not vote Labor.
One of the first things that our environment minister Tanya Plibersek said at the Bush Summit that was held in Griffith was Labor was committed to the recovery of the 450 gigalitres, only two gigalitres have been recovered. The other recovered 2100 gigalitres has not been mentioned by Tanya.
Now the buyback by a federal Labor government of 50 gigalitres in times of flooding rain, all this rain is not classified as environmental water and our irrigators are sitting on 53 per cent water allocation, with all the dams full and rivers running over banks.
The rivers have run dry many times in years gone by.
In January 1914 when the Murray River ran dry at Riversdale, there were people with horse and buggee on the riverbed.
The Murray-Darling Basin, like all river systems, drain water from the land to the sea. The Basin area drains 14 per cent of Australia and is home to three million people and produces 42 per cent of Australia's agricultural production.
The buyback is from seven catchment areas; the Condamine-Balonne, NSW Murray, Namoi, NSW Border Rivers, ACT, Barwon-Darling and the Lachlan.
Let us not forget the Darling River ran dry in 2018-19, then water minister Barnaby Joyce in 2017-18 purchased water entitlements during a drought to decommission irrigation land.
During the buyback of water for the environment in 2010, ministers Penny Wong and then Tony Burke came to the Yoogali Club trying to explain the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
The federal Labor government has lost its way when it comes to the environment.
Governments should take notice of what country people are saying. Governemnt has put the environment before the people.
Many Australians, particularly those who live in the eastern states, will be happy to see the back of 2022.
The severity, frequency and extent of the flooding brought extreme hardship and loss of income to thousands, mostly those in regional towns and on the land.
Data released by the Insurance Council of Australia on November 30 shows that the cost of this year's February-March floods has now reached more than $5.65 billion making it the "most expensive natural disaster in Australia's history."
But just how natural were these events? NSW's independent inquiry into the floods found that "as the climate warms, heavy rainfall events are expected to continue to become more intense with consequent increased chances of flash flooding."
In its recent report, The Great Deluge, the Climate Council argues that because the natural drivers, La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole, were "climate-fuelled", the term "unnatural disaster" is more appropriate.
According to science organisations, such as the Australian Academy of Science and NASA, today's climate change is primarily human-induced.
These extreme weather events are amplified by human activities and therefore are no longer natural in the usual sense. The federal government's focus has been on mitigating climate change. Clearly, this money and effort must be matched by helping communities adapt as well. The 28 recommendations from the NSW inquiry into the floods provide an excellent model.
