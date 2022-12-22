Safe Haven to remain open over Christmas

Griffith's Safe Haven will be open over Christmas, for anyone who might be struggling over the festive season.
The building at 81 Kooyoo Street will be operating on its regular schedule, even on public holidays - remaining open from 2pm to 9pm Friday to Sunday.
The centre will also be open on the same hours on December 26 and 27 and on January 2 to ensure all are able to access support if needed.
Peer worker Sherryl Pavese said that the holidays could be especially difficult as other services are closed.
"It can be a difficult time of year for people, there's a lot of pressures, so we want people to know we are here if you need some time out and someone to talk to," Ms Pavese said.
The Safe Haven offers peer workers with their own lived experience, ensuring anyone who comes through the door knows they're not alone.
"We know it's important to have someone to talk to who understands what you're going through and can relate to how you are feeling," Ms Pavese said.
"We can also help you find ongoing help, and help you make a plan to move forward. Importantly - it is free, no referral is needed so you can just drop in."
The Griffith Safe Haven can be contacted during opening hours on 0497 447 955.
If you or someone you know needs help contact;
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
