Teachers to cut down on paperwork

Public school teachers will see less red tape and paperwork taking up their time, leaving more hours free to create lessons and teach kids from 2023.
The state government has announced that the 'Quality Time' program has succeeded in cutting around 50 hours of administration work for teachers, along with over 200 hours for principals and 71 hours for non-teaching staff.
Teachers have been campaigning for less administrative work and better pay for a number of years, escalating to several strikes in 2021 and 2022.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said that the program had far exceeded their initial goals.
"I'm proud we've exceeded our target to reduce the administrative burden on our principals, teachers and support staff by 20 per cent," Ms Mitchell said.
"Not only have we saved teachers time by scrapping unnecessary tasks, simplifying school budget processes and providing quality-assured teaching resources, we're also giving teachers more time to prepare quality lessons from next year to support the new curriculum rollout."
2023 will see the introduction of a new online tool to streamline training and development, along with the continued rollout of the 'Universal Resources Hub.'
"Teachers told us they were frustrated and found it time consuming to deal with at least three different systems to manage this," Ms Mitchell explained.
"Now with Q+ which seamlessly links all this together, teachers can see their accreditation and professional development, as well as get handy reminders."
Meanwhile, the hub is estimated by the Grattan Institute to save teachers at least three hours per week on finding quality material, allowing them to dedicate more time to turning that material into interesting lessons.
The NSW Teacher's Federation however, is still keeping up the fight for more sustainable workloads - starting with higher pay and two hours a week dedicated as lesson preparation time.
"The only way to stop the shortages and recruit the teachers we need is to invest in teachers through more competitive salaries and lower workloads," Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said.
