The 'Quality Time' program has cut out hours of administrative busywork for teachers

Updated December 22 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 2:00pm
Teachers to cut down on paperwork

Public school teachers will see less red tape and paperwork taking up their time, leaving more hours free to create lessons and teach kids from 2023.

